Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Haymarket salon

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hair salon in the Haymarket was broken into over the weekend and officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday police were called to the Black Dahlia Salon on a report of a burglary.

LPD said an employee explained that when they arrived at work, they found several items had been stolen from the business overnight including five pairs of shears and electronic equipment.

According to police, the business did not have signs of forced entry and it’s unclear how the suspect or suspects got into the business.

LPD said this is a loss of around $3,200.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and are working with building maintenance to access security video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

