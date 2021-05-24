Advertisement

LPD: 19-year-old robbed at gunpoint while walking home

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a teenager was robbed at gunpoint while walking home.

Friday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of 10th Street and Harrison Avenue on a report of a robbery.

LPD said officers spoke with a 19-year-old man who said while he was walking home, a lighter colored four-door car pulled up next to him, a man got out of the driver’s seat and pointed a handgun at him demanding his belongings.

According to police, the teenager gave the man his phone and wallet containing his ID, cash and debit card. LPD said the man then drove away.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are looking for video evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

