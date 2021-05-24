LPD: Homeowner’s surveillance video shows driver firing gun in neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where surveillance video shows a driver going through a neighborhood and firing a gun.

On Sunday, police were dispatched to a neighborhood on S 22nd Street where a neighbor had found a number of spent shell casings in the street.

According to police, responding officers spoke with a 63-year-old woman who told officers that she’d heard gunshots early in the morning on Friday, May 21.

LPD said officers spoke with a neighbor who had security cameras which showed someone in a four-door light colored car driving by homes and firing a gun.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. LPD said at this point there is no reported damage or victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

