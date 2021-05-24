LPD investigating break-in at Lincoln Vapor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a break-in this weekend at Lincoln Vapor.

On Sunday, just before 3 a.m., officers were sent to the business near 70th and A Streets on an alarm.

LPD said officers found the glass on the front door had been broken but no one was inside the business.

Investigators are still determining which items were stolen. According to police, roughly $700 in damage was done to the business.

LPD said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

According to police, there was a burglary on March 12 at Lincoln Vapor. Police said they were alerted by an alarm and a window had been broken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

