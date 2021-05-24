Advertisement

LPD investigating break-in at Lincoln Vapor

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a break-in this weekend at Lincoln Vapor.

On Sunday, just before 3 a.m., officers were sent to the business near 70th and A Streets on an alarm.

Related: LPD investigating break-in at Family Dollar and Lincoln Vapor

LPD said officers found the glass on the front door had been broken but no one was inside the business.

Investigators are still determining which items were stolen. According to police, roughly $700 in damage was done to the business.

LPD said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence.

According to police, there was a burglary on March 12 at Lincoln Vapor. Police said they were alerted by an alarm and a window had been broken.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Omaha Police arrests for unlawful assembly
Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot
Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Huskers win 2021 Big Ten Title with 9-0 victory
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search update: La Vista Police following other leads as lake level lowers
Be a good neighbor and buckle up. State transportation and law enforcement agencies from...
Multi-state “State2State” seat belt messaging campaign kicks off
Busy weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 80s for most by Tuesday afternoon.
Rounds and Rounds and Rounds of Rain...