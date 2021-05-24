Advertisement

LPD: Man points shotgun and threatens to kill acquaintance

Luke Tyburski
Luke Tyburski(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say pointed a shotgun and threatened to kill an acquaintance.

On Sunday, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a home about an assault that had just occurred at a different home in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said the 911 caller explained that a man they know, identified as 33-year-old Luke Tyburski, had assaulted them.

According to police, Tyburski pulled a shotgun from his car and pointed it at the victim’s head and threatened to kill them.

Tyburski was arrested and is facing use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and 3rd degree assault charges by menacing threats.

