LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where they say three men sexually assaulted and imprisoned a woman.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of a sexual assault.

LPD said officers spoke with an 18-year-old girl who reported that she’d been sexually assaulted after meeting a 22-year-old man, identified as Talon Dennis, over social media.

According to police, the girl met Dennis mid-May and went to his apartment where she met him and another man, identified as 24-year-old Ricky Ossler.

LPD said the girl believed she’d been drugged and was feeling threatened. Officers said the men told the victim they would take care of her if she watched after their children and did housework for them.

According to police, on May 16, the men took her to another apartment near 17th and Prospect Streets where she was physically assaulted and knocked unconscious. LPD said when she woke up, she was being sexually assaulted by Dennis, Ossler and another man, identified as 23-year-old Gianni Phillips.

LPD said the men brought her back to their apartment on Fletcher Avenue the next morning where she was sexually assaulted by Ossler and Dennis several more times.

Officers said the girl reported being held there from May 17-21, where she was not able to leave and was sexually assaulted many times.

LPD said a search warrant was served at the apartment on W Fletcher Avenue and NW 4th Street on Saturday around 5 a.m. That’s when Dennis and Ossler were taken into custody.

Another search warrant was served on the apartment near near 17th and Prospect Streets on Sunday at midnight and Phillips was taken into custody.

Officers said a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner observed the girl to have several bruises, lacerations, and abrasions consistent with her statement.

All three men are facing 1st degree sexual assault and 1st degree false imprisonment charges.

LPD said the girl was reported missing on May 13.

According to police, at some point the men left one of the apartments and the girl was able to gather her things and escape.

LPD said Dennis and Ossler are roommates. Ossler had a warrant out for a suspended license and Phillips had a warrant out for driving under suspension.

If you are the survivor of sexual assault, you can make an anonymous sexual assault report online here.

You can also call (402) 441-3866 to make a report over the phone. Voices of Hope provides services to survivors of sexual assault. You can call them at (402) 476-2110 or on their 24-hour crisis line at (402) 475-7273.

