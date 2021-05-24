LPS honors former educator at school groundbreaking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools will add an elementary school to the east Lincoln area next year after the district broke ground on it on Sunday. Ada Robinson Elementary will go near the intersection of North 102nd and Holdrege Streets.

The school is named Ada Robinson Elementary. Robinson worked for over 30 years at Clinton Elementary.

“Nobody demonstrated serving all students like Ada Robinson,” said LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel.

Dozens came out to honor Robinson at the groundbreaking for her work with her students.

“The stories from former students and community members reflected an educator who made connections to serve kids and families well beyond schoolhouse doors,” said Connie Duncan, LPS Board President.

To live out her legacy, the new elementary school will be named after her. Ada’s daughter, Tami Soper, said she’s still learning from this former educator.

“There came a time after her retirement how she taught us to face adversity with dignity and grace,” said Soper. “A lesson she’s still teaching us.”

Not only is Ada known for her career as an educator, but the patented hugs she gives to everyone.

“I’m a little jealous and I’m going to hold out for one before I leave and if you need one as well, stick around,” said Dr. Joel.

And right as Dr. Joel said that Ada stopped to hug the superintendent.

Ada served children in an elementary school for over three decades. A place where she learned some of her core values.

“My mom taught her in elementary school ' you hold your head high,” said Soper. “You know you have value and don’t let anyone tell you differently.”

Ada has taught hundreds of students in her lifetime, but they weren’t just students to her.

“I tell you what. I miss my babies,” said Robinson. “I miss my babies. They were not students, they were babies when they were in my room.”

The school is set to be finished before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Today @LPS is breaking ground on its new elementary school located at N. 104th and Shoreline Drive. The school will be named after Ada Robinson, who taught at Clinton Elementary for more than 30 years. @1011_News pic.twitter.com/8qzUz5N6db — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) May 23, 2021

