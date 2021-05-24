Advertisement

Multi-state “State2State” seat belt messaging campaign kicks off

Be a good neighbor and buckle up. State transportation and law enforcement agencies from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are coming together to remind travelers to fasten their seat belts.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -State transportation and law enforcement agencies from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are coming together to remind travelers to fasten their seat belts. The State2State. Buckle Up campaign wants both drivers and passengers to stay buckled up no matter what state they are in or how far they are traveling.

The campaign coincides with the start of the national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period, which starts today. During Click It or Ticket, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime throughout Nebraska to keep Nebraska roads safe.

“As the summer travel season begins and road trips are on the horizon, we want all travelers to be safe on the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This partnership of states is important to share the message from state to state that seat belts save lives.”

The State2State. Buckle Up campaign focuses on a communication partnership throughout the participating states, sharing similar safety messages with drivers as they pass from state to state.

In 2019, 63% of the people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. National statistics show that, when used, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60% for light truck occupants.

