Advertisement

Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.(Source: WFMZ via CNN)
By WFMZ Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania is under investigation after a state trooper fatally shot a 55-year-old man, who was naked at the time.

The Northampton County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday in Williams Township, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.

Neighbors say the suspect had been acting violent and erratic, raising red flags that something wasn’t right Sunday afternoon leading up to the incident. The man was allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife.

“He was running around naked, acting crazy,” neighbor Gregory Ritter said.

Ritter says his next door neighbor talked to the man before the suspect allegedly tried to fight him.

“He opens the door, and there’s this naked guy there. He says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,’” Ritter said.

Neighbors say once police arrived, a stun gun was used on the suspect in his driveway. They say he then charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.

Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn’t sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.

Copyright 2021 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities to lower Walnut Creek water levels
Omaha Police arrests for unlawful assembly
Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot
Huskers win 2021 Big Ten Title with 9-0 victory
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall
27th Street is completely closed from Knox Street to Old Dairy Road as LFR and Black Hills...
LFR, Black Hills on scene of a large gas leak in north Lincoln

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
The accident, which killed 14 people, happened when a cable snapped near the top of the mountain.
Lone child survivor in critical condition as Italian authorities investigate cable car accident
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
The owners of the cash would only accept its return if the 9-year-old boy received $1,000 for...
Boy finds $5,000 in family's used car, returns it to rightful owners