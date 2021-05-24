Advertisement

Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

By KCRA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly opened center for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sacramento opened its doors about a week ago after three years of fundraising and construction.

Funded by donations and run by volunteers, the organization’s mission is to change the way the world sees Down syndrome.

The organization said they do that by providing free, purposeful programming that’s educational, therapeutic and supportive of people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

That’s why the group is so disturbed and disheartened that someone would scrawl hateful messages on the center’s windows.

“To have it open for not even a full week and then find this awful hate speech written on one of our welcome windows was just an absolute gut punch,” said Nicole Harrigan, the board president of GiGi’s Playhouse. “It also underscores the absolute need for us to be here.”

The group thinks the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

They don’t have security cameras installed yet because the facility is so new.

