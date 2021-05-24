Rounds and Rounds and Rounds of Rain...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The active weather pattern does not change as we head into this week as multiple rounds of showers and storms with the potential for severe storms will continue over then next three days. Temperatures then trend cooler as we head towards late this week and into the Memorial Day weekend.

Into Monday evening, a stalled out frontal boundary across the area and another weak upper level disturbance passing through the area with southwest flow aloft will set the stage for another round of potentially strong to severe storms. The threat Monday evening will shift further to the east compared to this weekend with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across much southern, central, and into northeastern Nebraska.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Monday evening from southwestern Nebraska through central and into northeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

A Tornado Watch has already been issued for parts of western Kansas and into extreme southwestern Nebraska - only two of our Nebraska counties are included at this time - Hitchcock and Red Willow. The main threats into parts of central Nebraska for Monday evening will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain.

The stalled out frontal boundary in combination with leftover boundaries from Monday night’s storms will set the stage for the severe weather potential for the day on Tuesday. The SPC has outlined southeastern Nebraska for a marginal risk for severe weather into the afternoon and early evening. That being said, where those above mentioned boundaries end up will play a big role in if we see any stormy weather on Tuesday.

Isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday in southeastern Nebraska as stationary boundary remains draped across the region. (KOLN)

Another round of severe weather will be possible again on Sunday as our next system will move in from the west. With a warm front lifting north through the state, upper level energy, and a strengthening low-level jet more widespread severe weather will be possible as nearly the entire state is covered by a slight risk for severe weather from the SPC.

Much of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain mild again as we head into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s across eastern Nebraska. Slightly cooler weather with 40s and 50s are expected for western Nebraska.

Lows into Tuesday morning should range from the low 40s in the west to the mid 60s in the east. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Tuesday should remain about where they’ve been with upper 70s to low 80s across the state with variable cloudiness across the state.

Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 80s for most by Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to be dominated by off and on thunderstorm chances over the next week. We should see break in the rainfall chances for Friday when cooler weather is expected. Unfortunately, rain chances return in full force as we head into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. With many folks holiday plans, please check back to the forecast throughout the week. Temperatures trend a bit cooler in the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s by Friday and into Memorial Day weekend.

Off and on rain chances continue through Memorial Day weekend with cooler weather expected by late this week into the holiday weekend. (KOLN)

