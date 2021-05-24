Ryan Larsen search update: La Vista Police following other leads as lake level lowers

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) — La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the search for missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen is focused on areas near Walnut Creek Lake where K9 units have indicated.

“We do have search crews again back and Walnut Creek,” he said, noting that the water level had lowered significantly.

MONDAY UPDATE: Ryan Larsen is still considered an Endangered Missing Person. Please be alert and call 911 or use the @seeandsendapp to report a tip. pic.twitter.com/iRT9QVdINE — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 24, 2021

In an update Monday afternoon, Lausten said K9 officers have given three indications, noting that they could have picked up an animal or human scent, or something else. The chief said multiple dogs have hit in the same area, so efforts have been very focused there.

While the lowering of the lake is expected to continue through 7 p.m. Monday, Lausten said the lake could be low enough already to access the area authorities were most interested in searching, so dive teams were heading there now. He said the Omaha Fire and Yutan dive teams “have been instrumental in helping us.”

Walnut Creek Lake, which in recent days became the focus of a multi-agency search for Ryan, now missing a week, is in the process of being lowered to aid in those efforts. Officials said Sunday night the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District had begun lowering the lake at 7 p.m. Saturday after search efforts for the day had ended.

Chief Lausten with @lavistapolice will hold an update this afternoon at 4pm. The search area remains Walnut Creek, but officials tell me the recreation area will remain open to the public. https://t.co/DbAdjYqFmm — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) May 24, 2021

More than 35 agencies, including the FBI, are assisting in the search. Crews have been searching by air, on foot, and in the water, he said. They have deployed drones and used sonar, rakes, and other search methods — “everything you can think of” — to look for Ryan. Lausten said search teams had multiple sonar hits at Walnut Creek, but they turned out to be things like branches and tires. Crews have also been battling an undercurrent and dealing with rain and winds in recent days, he said.

Lausten suggested that those in the community who were still interested in helping to look for Ryan do so on trails and in trees in areas where they’re familiar with, “and if they see something, to let us know.”

Confirming again that authorities had found no reason to suspect Ryan’s disappearance was foul play, Lausten asked that tips be submitted through the LVPD app.

“We take all tips. We follow up on just about everything that we get,” he said.

The chief again reiterated the damage false reports on social media have been to the investigation.

“There has been some chatter on social media from some keyboard warriors in their basements talking about ‘we have an arrest,’ ‘we found Ryan,’” he said. “That is absolutely false. Any information that’s gonna come about this case is gonna come from the La Vista Police Department.”

He also asked the community not to become critical, noting how many outside agencies have been working to find Ryan.

Previous reports

La Vista Police said Sunday evening that dive teams finished preliminary searches in the area Saturday night, but that lowering the creek levels “will give search teams better physical and visual access” to the water. LVPD again confirmed that search efforts focused on the Walnut Creek area after a K9 unit picked up a scent there a few days before.

Police also passed along resources from Project Harmony to help families talk about Ryan’s disappearance with children.

Earlier on Sunday, LVPD said the search for the Ryan had moved away from Walnut Creek Recreational Area, which had been closed to the public since Thursday evening to allow search crews to work. Police would not reveal details about current search efforts Sunday morning, but the recreation area was open, with no sign of authorities nearby. An LVPD spokeswoman said a release would be distributed later in the day.

Meanwhile, La Vista Police tweeted that their search of the area “concluded Saturday night,” and emphatically stated once again that social media rumors circulating about the boy’s disappearance were false.

The LVPD tweet also asked people to share the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children flyer about Ryan.

La Vista Police told 6 News on Saturday that the recreational area would remain closed as teams continued to look for Ryan, who has been missing since he left school around noon Monday and is presumably without food or crucial medication to treat his autism.

LVPD have said in multiple reports that a K9 unit picked up some sort of scent Friday, noting that it could be “animal, human, or otherwise.”

LVPD said Saturday that no news briefings would be held this weekend unless Ryan is found. They also shared the poster of Ryan now displayed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Authorities have also been warning the public not to spread false information and rumors as such reports hinder efforts to find Ryan.

Authorities have blocked off access to the Walnut Creek area since Thursday night to discourage people from coming in and possibly scaring off Ryan if he was hiding there, according to LVPD. Police tweeted Friday night that dive teams would continue searching Walnut Creek.

SEARCH COVERAGE: Monday May 17 | Tuesday May 18 | Wednesday May 19 | Thursday May 20 | Friday May 21 | Saturday May 22 | Sunday May 23

The Emergency Missing Advisory for the boy expired Friday, and Ryan’s disappearance has since been considered a missing person case.

LVPD called off volunteers Friday as multiple law enforcement agencies continued their search for Ryan. In a tweet Friday morning, LVPD suggested those who want to help should instead offer their support by way of donations to The Salvation Army or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Volunteers had been helping to look for Ryan since he went missing on at noon Monday.

Local, state, and federal agencies continue to assist with the search.

Last week, police said they had checked throughout the ductwork at the school and had even gone through several times with thermal imaging equipment, but found no trace of Ryan. Searches this week have also focused on areas near Ryan’s home, with K9 officers checking in many directions and officers going door-to-door.

Search teams were also deployed on waterways at the recreational area and near La Vista Central Park on Thursday, LVPD said then, noting that “autism experts have shared that children with autism gravitate toward water.”

LVPD requested assistance from the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.

What to do if you see Ryan

Ryan, a sixth-grade student, was last seen Monday leaving school. He is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

If you see Ryan, authorities say not to call his name; instead, keep your distance and call 911. Anyone with information about his location should call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867); or call 911.

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was last seen wearing this exact sweatshirt, La Vista Police said. (La Vista Police Department)

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.