Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday Afternoon and Evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving, almost stationary front will trigger more showers and t’storms Monday afternoon across central Nebraska. These thunderstorms will move eastward into eastern Nebraska this evening. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible in central Nebraska. The best chance for severe weather will be from southwest Nebraska through northeast Nebraska where there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the Lincoln area, which means isolated severe t’storms are possible this evening.

Slight risk for severe weather from southwest Nebraska up into northeastern Nebraska late Monday afternoon and evening. Marginal risk for the Lincoln area. (1011 Weather Team)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a south wind gusting to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will be around 80.

Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and t’storms possible into Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy for Tuesday with the chance for a few showers and t’storms late Tuesday afternoon. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible in southeast Nebraska Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer and still muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms are once again expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms are possible. The best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Areas of heavy rain will be possible Monday through Thursday morning.

Pockets of heavy rain will be possible in central and eastern Nebraska Monday afternoon through Thursday morning. (1011 Weather Team)

Showers and t’storms possible Thursday morning and then a smaller chance for rain Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Friday may end up being a dry and cooler day with less humidity. Highs Friday afternoon will be around 70 under partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and t’storms will be possible again for the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and t'storms will continue through Thursday. Perhaps a bit of a break on Friday with drier conditions and cooler temperatures. More chance for thunderstorms return for the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

