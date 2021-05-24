Advertisement

The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans

(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is the latest state to announce an end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a withdrawal from the program effective June 19.

Currently, those on unemployment are getting a weekly payment of $300 in addition to their state benefits. About 16,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state last week.

All claims for federal benefits covering weeks of unemployment through June 19 will continue to be processed. Nebraska will continue to pay regular unemployment claims for those who qualify.

As federal pandemic unemployment programs end in Nebraska, the State encourages claimants to search for work at NEworks.nebraska.gov, which currently has nearly 40,000 active job postings of all skill levels in many different industries.

The State has notified the US Department of Labor of its intent to withdraw from the following:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to all recipients of state or federal unemployment benefits.
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed and gig workers.
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with earnings from both self-employment and wages.
Unemployment by the numbers
Unemployment by the numbers(Nebraska Dept. of Labor)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Vista Police are looking for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.
Ryan Larsen search updates: Authorities lowering Papillion lake
Omaha Police arrests for unlawful assembly
Protesters arrested at Omaha Police union after pig heads left in parking lot
Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Huskers win 2021 Big Ten Title with 9-0 victory
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at O Street and Lyncrest Drive on Saturday at around 2:50...
LPD responds to crash near Gateway Mall

Latest News

People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
People react to the end of Lincoln’s mask mandate on Friday
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search update: La Vista Police following other leads as lake level lowers
Be a good neighbor and buckle up. State transportation and law enforcement agencies from...
Multi-state “State2State” seat belt messaging campaign kicks off
Busy weekend for Nebraska State Troopers
Temperatures should remain in the low to mid 80s for most by Tuesday afternoon.
Rounds and Rounds and Rounds of Rain...