The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is the latest state to announce an end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced a withdrawal from the program effective June 19.

Currently, those on unemployment are getting a weekly payment of $300 in addition to their state benefits. About 16,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state last week.

All claims for federal benefits covering weeks of unemployment through June 19 will continue to be processed. Nebraska will continue to pay regular unemployment claims for those who qualify.

As federal pandemic unemployment programs end in Nebraska, the State encourages claimants to search for work at NEworks.nebraska.gov, which currently has nearly 40,000 active job postings of all skill levels in many different industries.

The State has notified the US Department of Labor of its intent to withdraw from the following:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to all recipients of state or federal unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed and gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with earnings from both self-employment and wages.

