A few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving cold front will finally move through southeast Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as the front pushes through. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible in southeast Nebraska this afternoon and early evening.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible in eastern and southeastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather Team)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Most of Nebraska will see high temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. (1011 Weather Team)

Skies should become mostly clear for tonight and it will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Most of Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warm, muggy and dry. However, late in the afternoon and into the overnight hours a storm system will move into the plains and trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms. Many of the thunderstorms could be severe Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. In fact, the best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area may not occur until around midnight or even after.

An enhanced risk for severe weather is expected on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are more likely in this area (1011 Weather Team)

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning and then become more scattered Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Friday will be mainly dry but on the cool side with the afternoon high in the upper 60s.

It will become more unsettled again as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend. Scattered showers and t’storms will return, especially for Sunday and Monday and the temperatures will be a bit on the cool side.

A cool down is expected by the end of the week. More showers and thunderstorms expected over the Holiday weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.