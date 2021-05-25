Advertisement

Belarus opposition figure detained when flight diverted

FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarus police detain journalist Raman...
FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarus police detain journalist Raman Pratasevich, center, in Minsk, Belarus. Raman Pratasevich, a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ authoritarian president, has been arrested after an airliner in which he was riding was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane — traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania — to the Minsk airport. ﻿﻿(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)(Sergei Grits | AP)
By Associated Press and LIUDAS DAPKUS
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A prominent opponent of Belarus’ authoritarian president has been arrested after the airliner in which he was traveling was diverted to the country after a bomb threat.

The opposition and Western officials denounced the incident Sunday as a hijacking operation by the Belarus government. Raman Pratasevich faces charges that could bring 15 years in prison in Belarus was aboard the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it changed course to head for Minsk.

The plane was allowed to continue to Vilnius after several hours in Minsk. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called the incident a “state-sponsored terror act.”

