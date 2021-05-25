Belarus opposition figure detained when flight diverted

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A prominent opponent of Belarus’ authoritarian president has been arrested after the airliner in which he was traveling was diverted to the country after a bomb threat.

The opposition and Western officials denounced the incident Sunday as a hijacking operation by the Belarus government. Raman Pratasevich faces charges that could bring 15 years in prison in Belarus was aboard the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius when it changed course to head for Minsk.

The plane was allowed to continue to Vilnius after several hours in Minsk. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called the incident a “state-sponsored terror act.”

