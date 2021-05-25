Big Red Blitz set for June 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is set to return on Wednesday, June 16, with Husker coaches and athletic staff members visiting 20 cities and towns across Nebraska. FNBO is the Official Bank of Husker Nation.

Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost, members of the football coaching staff, and several other Nebraska head coaches will canvas the state to meet and greet Husker fans.

The first version of the Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year’s Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moos looks forward to the Husker staff returning to all corners of the Cornhusker State.

“It has been far too long since we have been able to travel the state for an event like the Big Red Blitz,” Moos said. “Our coaches and staff look forward to this exciting opportunity to hit visit all parts of the state and spend time with our great fans. It is memorable to visit various towns and see the pride our people have in their hometowns, the state of Nebraska and the Huskers.”

The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is tentatively scheduled to include 10 groups of coaches and staff each visiting two locations. Each group will make its first stop for a mid-day event, followed by a late afternoon event at its second town. All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public.

Towns scheduled for the 2021 Big Red Blitz include Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, Columbus, David City, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Imperial, Kearney, Lexington, Loup City, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City, Valentine and West Point.

A detailed schedule and more information regarding the Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO will be available soon.

