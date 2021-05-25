Advertisement

Car crashes through roof, nearly hits sleeping couple

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A sleeping couple in Eureka, Missouri, had the ultimate rude awakening when an out-of-control vehicle crashed through the roof of their home early Sunday.

The car landed just feet from their bed.

The fire chief said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a fence, before catapulting onto the home’s roof and into the first-floor bathroom.

The back end of the car was sticking out of the roof.

Neither the sleeping homeowners nor the people in the car were injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
LPD: Homeowner’s surveillance video shows driver firing gun in neighborhood

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing
LIVE: George Floyd's family speaks after Biden meeting
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Deputy: Student says Kansas lawmaker kicked him in testicles