Advertisement

College World Series Ticket Information

TD Ameritrade Park
TD Ameritrade Park(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA has released ticket information for the CWS, which begins June 19th. Tickets will go on sale June 7th at 10 a.m. through ncaa.com/cwstickets.

Those who own season tickets should expect to receive their full allotment. Also, those who opted out this year but are having second thoughts can opt back in by contacting CWS of Omaha, Inc. The phone number is 402-554-4422, notification must be made by May 26th. There will not be any new season tickets for sale this year.

Single-game tickets will range from $20-$60 plus fees. You can buy up to eight per game and tickets for games that are “if necessary” won’t go on sale until those games are confirmed.

There will not be any general admission tickets this year, everything in the outfield will be reserved. GA will return in 2022. For this year, games 1-4 and the finals will cost $30. Evening games during the week will be $25 and afternoon games during the week will be $20.

Last week it was announced there will not be capacity restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
LPD: Homeowner’s surveillance video shows driver firing gun in neighborhood

Latest News

Nebraska men’s basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of Shannan Lum to the...
Huskers announce hiring of Shannan Lum to basketball staff
Huskers win 2021 Big Ten Title with 9-0 victory
The NSAA State Track and Field tournament is in the books. Athletes from Class B and C competed...
State Track: Highlights & Scores (Saturday, May 22)
State Track Class B, C: Final Day
State Track Class B, C: Final Day