College World Series Ticket Information

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA has released ticket information for the CWS, which begins June 19th. Tickets will go on sale June 7th at 10 a.m. through ncaa.com/cwstickets.

Those who own season tickets should expect to receive their full allotment. Also, those who opted out this year but are having second thoughts can opt back in by contacting CWS of Omaha, Inc. The phone number is 402-554-4422, notification must be made by May 26th. There will not be any new season tickets for sale this year.

Single-game tickets will range from $20-$60 plus fees. You can buy up to eight per game and tickets for games that are “if necessary” won’t go on sale until those games are confirmed.

There will not be any general admission tickets this year, everything in the outfield will be reserved. GA will return in 2022. For this year, games 1-4 and the finals will cost $30. Evening games during the week will be $25 and afternoon games during the week will be $20.

Last week it was announced there will not be capacity restrictions.

