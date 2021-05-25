Advertisement

Grand Island man charged with attempted murder

Thomas Franks, 24, of Grand Island, is charged with attempted murder, assault and two weapons...
Thomas Franks, 24, of Grand Island, is charged with attempted murder, assault and two weapons charges.(KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors Tuesday charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Monday afternoon in central Grand Island.

Thomas Franks, 24, Grand Island, is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, First Degree Assault, and misdemeanor Trespassing.

Court records indicate that Grand Island police were called to the 2200 block of West Second Street shortly after 3:00 Monday afternoon. They found Justin Rodenbaugh with a stab wound to the chest. A witness told police that Franks and Rodenbaugh had gotten into an argument over a lighter. The witness said Franks stabbed Rodenbaugh and then fled. He was later found underneath the front porch of a house about a block away from the scene.

A Hall County judge Tuesday set bond for Franks at $450,000. He is scheduled for an evidence hearing June 11.

Emergency Medical workers took Rodenbaugh to CHI Health St. Francis Monday for the stab wound. Tuesday morning he was reported in fair condition.

The max penalty for each crime Franks is charged with is 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home

Latest News

SAC museum gets the F-117 Nighthawk, it's the first new plane at the museum in 15 years
SAC museum gets new aircraft after 15 years
The F117 Nighthawk is a stealth aircraft and the one at the museum was one of 64 in its fleet....
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum adds new aircraft
Gov. Pete Ricketts signs the state budget into law
Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and comfy weather give way to a stormy night
Dr. Tawana Grover is a finalist for a position at a Kentucky school district.
Grand Island superintendent finalist for Kentucky job