Grand Island man charged with attempted murder

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors Tuesday charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Monday afternoon in central Grand Island.

Thomas Franks, 24, Grand Island, is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, First Degree Assault, and misdemeanor Trespassing.

Court records indicate that Grand Island police were called to the 2200 block of West Second Street shortly after 3:00 Monday afternoon. They found Justin Rodenbaugh with a stab wound to the chest. A witness told police that Franks and Rodenbaugh had gotten into an argument over a lighter. The witness said Franks stabbed Rodenbaugh and then fled. He was later found underneath the front porch of a house about a block away from the scene.

A Hall County judge Tuesday set bond for Franks at $450,000. He is scheduled for an evidence hearing June 11.

Emergency Medical workers took Rodenbaugh to CHI Health St. Francis Monday for the stab wound. Tuesday morning he was reported in fair condition.

The max penalty for each crime Franks is charged with is 50 years in prison.

