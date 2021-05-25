Advertisement

Grand Island superintendent finalist for Kentucky job

Dr. Tawana Grover is a finalist for a position at a Kentucky school district.
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON. Ky., (KSNB) - The superintendent of Grand Island Public schools is a finalist for a similar position in Kentucky.

Lexington, KY, TV station WKYT is reporting that Dr. Tawana Grover applied and is a finalist for the superintendent position in the Fayette County school district. The district reported that Grover is one of five finalists for the position out of a field of more than 50 candidates. The TV station reported that Fayette County students were scheduled to interview Grover and the other four candidates Tuesday. There were also virtual public forums scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, as well as an in-person “meet and greet” scheduled June 2.

Grover has been superintendent at GIPS since 2016. During that time a number of new initiatives were begun, including an academy style program for high school students.

The web site Public School Review lists the Fayette County district as having 78 schools with 41,649 students. It is based in Lexington.

Local4 contacted Dr. Grover for comment. GIPS released this statement from Grover which said in part, “At Grand Island Public Schools, we are doing extraordinary work to provide world-class experiences for our students. To be named a finalist in this national search truly is a testament to the remarkable performance of GIPS students, staff, and of course, our phenomenal Board of Education.

It is a great honor to be considered for the role of Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools. I look forward to learning more about the district and sharing the many accomplishments we have championed here at GIPS.

I will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of GIPS.

I am excited about the direction of our district and look forward to the rollout of the GIPS strategic plan GIPS On Track to Thrive 2025 in July.”

WKYT is owed by the Gray Media Group, which also owns Local4.

