Hroch named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second week in a row a Nebraska pitcher was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, as senior Chance Hroch was selected by the conference office on Tuesday morning. Cade Povich earned the award for the second time this season last week.

Hroch produced one of the top performances of his career last Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., as he notched his first complete game with a career-high 9.0-inning effort against the Hoosiers in a 3-1 win.

Hroch matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits in front of a national TV audience on ESPNU. The Temecula, Calif., native faced the minimum in an inning five times, including the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Hroch was one out away from a complete-game shutout, but gave up a solo home run to Grant Richardson in the bottom of the ninth.

Nebraska wraps up the 2021 regular season at Hawks Field this weekend with three games against Michigan, starting on Friday at Noon. All three games start at Noon and will be broadcast on BTN.

Hroch, on the #Huskers dogpile celebration after winning the Big Ten Championship:



"I'm not going to lie, I got a little scared... I found the ball lying on the ground, so I went over, picked that up, and gave it to Coach Bolt." pic.twitter.com/vWIqTbbN8k — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 25, 2021

