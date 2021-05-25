Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in green

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in green. Last week, the COVID-19 Risk Dial was moved to green for the first time since the dial was implemented in May 2020. The green level indicates a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated every Tuesday.

Risk Dial indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

The number of new weekly cases dropped to 59 for the week ending May 22. The seven-day rolling average for new cases was also down to 7. The week ending June 26 of last year was the last time the daily average was below 10.

The community positivity rate has decreased from 7.3 percent the week ending April 24 down to 2 percent this past week ending May 22.

The number of local patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 20. Less than 5 percent of the local hospitals’ medical surge beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The number of local deaths has dropped from 23 in February to 6 in March, 5 in April, and 4 so far in May.

Almost 60 percent of the local population age 16 and older is fully vaccinated. And in less than two weeks of becoming eligible, nearly 20 percent of young people age 12 to 15 in Lancaster County have already received their first dose of vaccine.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,795

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 147,591

Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change):

Tuesday, May 25, Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St. – first and second doses; Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Wednesday, May 26, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. – first and second doses; Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Thursday, May 27, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. – first and second doses

Friday, May 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Saturday, May 29, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 12

Total number of cases: 31,333

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 236

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with six from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 11 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377.

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

