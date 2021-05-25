LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While searching a home in north Lincoln, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found an assortment of drugs totaling nearly $122,000.

On Friday, just before 1 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact with three men at a home near N 3rd and Adams Streets.

LPD said investigators were looking into information they received that someone was selling narcotics out of his home.

According to police, 22-year-old Gustav Rockey and another man said they lived at the address and a 20-year-old man was also contacted but explained that he was only visiting.

Investigators said they learned that man had a warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody. LPD said they located a small amount of THC wax in his wallet. The 20-year-old was arrested for his warrant and cited and released for possession of marijuana.

LPD said Rockey and the other man were found to each have a glass pipe and bags of marijuana on them that they turned over to investigators.

Police said investigators determined they would apply for a search warrant and Rockey and the other man were allowed to leave at that time.

A search warrant was served where investigators found the following items:

4.15 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value $7,800)

2.7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms (estimated street value $17,000)

855 hits of LSD (estimated street value $9,000)

3,604 Oxycodone pills (estimated street value $72,000)

1,281 Alprazolam pills (estimated street value of $16,000)

209 THC syringes

roughly $2,300 in cash

Investigators said they also found four firearms: a .38 Special Revolver, 9mm handgun, AR15 and a .22 caliber rifle.

On Monday, around 9 a.m., investigators found Rockey near 1st and Cornhusker and took him into custody.

Rockey was arrested and is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (Schedule 1, 2, or 3), possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (Schedule 4 or 5), possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a firearm with a drug law violation.

LPD said this investigation is ongoing as officers continue searching for other people who live at the home.

