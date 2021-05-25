Nearly 450 non-profits band together for Give to Lincoln Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Community Foundation is going for a new record. May 25 marks the 10th Give to Lincoln Day, it’s a day many non-profits rely on to keep helping the people in Lincoln. Since its creation in 2012, Give to Lincoln Day has raised over $33 million for Lincoln nonprofits, and in a year where many continued to go above and beyond they tell me it’s the much needed boost they’ve been waiting for.

In its 10th year, Give to Lincoln Day boasts just shy of 450 nonprofits to choose from. For a donation campaign that spans the month of May with the biggest push set on Tuesday.

“Not only were our non-profits on the front lines, serving the most vulnerable they also couldn’t have their fundraisers to support their operations,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation.

For non-profits like Wellbeing Initiative Inc., it will help them promote mental health awareness year round.

“The campaign itself is mental health matters and the idea is to start the conversations with families and businesses and ending stigma around the conversation,” said Danielle Smith, Wellbeing Initiative.

Other places like the Lincoln Bike Kitchen will use it short term to pay rent and utilities, and in the long term hopefully move out of a cramped work space.

“People bring us bicycles that are no longer in use and we refurbish them and distribute them,” said Clayton Streich, Lincoln Bike Kitchen.

And for industries like the arts, that haven’t seen audiences in some time. It will help non-profits like the Lincoln Community Playhouse Fund and it’s upcoming season.

“Is to bring more of the community into community theater these funds will really help do that,” said Morrie Enders, Lincoln Community Playhouse. “For instance we’re going to do four performances of family-friendly shows in July”

This year the match fund will be a historic high of $500,000, so every donation will receive a portion of that money as well.

The live donation leaderboard will open tonight at midnight, but you can start donating now.

Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Donations will be charged to a credit card.

Anyone who prefers not to give online can donate in person on Tuesday, May 25, at:

Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, 68508

Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank (Lincoln Locations), lobbies or commercial drop boxes lobbies or commercial drop boxes https://westgate.bank/about/locations/

