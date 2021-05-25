Advertisement

Ricketts urges lawmakers to uphold SNAP expansion veto

Gov. Pete Ricketts signs the state budget into law
Gov. Pete Ricketts signs the state budget into law(Gov. Pete Ricketts)
By Associated Press and GRANT SCHULTE
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska lawmakers to uphold his veto of a bill that would let more residents collect food-assistance benefits, arguing that it would slow the state’s recovery from the pandemic.

The Republican governor says in his veto letter that the measure would create a disincentive for recipients to seek better-paying jobs at a time when many businesses are desperate for workers.

The veto issued Monday drew swift condemnation from advocates for the poor, who argue that many recipients are working families with children who are still struggling because of the pandemic. They also point out that the expansion would be paid with existing money and have no impact on the state budget.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home

Latest News

SAC museum gets the F-117 Nighthawk, it's the first new plane at the museum in 15 years
SAC museum gets new aircraft after 15 years
The F117 Nighthawk is a stealth aircraft and the one at the museum was one of 64 in its fleet....
Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum adds new aircraft
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and comfy weather give way to a stormy night
Dr. Tawana Grover is a finalist for a position at a Kentucky school district.
Grand Island superintendent finalist for Kentucky job