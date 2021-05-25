Advertisement

Ricketts vetoes Omaha schools pension, expanded aid bills

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed bills that would require the state to manage Omaha Public Schools’ troubled pension system and expand eligibility for food and heating aid.

Ricketts has previously signaled his opposition to the pensions bill, calling it a “slippery slope” that could eventually Nebraska on the hook for the district’s bad investment decisions.

The bill’s sponsor has said that isn’t the case.

The Republican governor also vetoed bills that would allow more people to qualify for federally funded food and heating assistance. Each bill passed in the Legislature with enough votes to override the governor’s veto, if the support holds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
LPD: Homeowner’s surveillance video shows driver firing gun in neighborhood

Latest News

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Takeout alcohol bill on the Governor's desk
Takeout alcohol bill
Give to Lincoln Day
Meet Ducky! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now