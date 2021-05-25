Advertisement

The popemobile is going green

The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.
The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.(Source: Fisker Inc., CNN)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pope Francis will have a green choice in his fleet of vehicles in 2022 with a new all-electric popemobile.

Electric vehicle maker Fisker had a private meeting at the Vatican Thursday to show its plans to the pontiff.

Founder Henrik Fisker said he wanted to develop one because Francis is concerned about climate change.

The vehicle is based on the company’s all-electric Ocean SUV.

Even the interior of the new popemobile nods to sustainability. The carpets made from recycled plastic bottles that have been recovered from the ocean.

Popes have traveled in vehicles modified for their safety and visibility for decades.

Mercedes-Benz has been providing vehicles to the pope since 1930. The German automaker also designed the first one to be nicknamed a popemobile in 1980.

Fisker plans to deliver the green vehicle to the pontiff next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans
LPD: Homeowner’s surveillance video shows driver firing gun in neighborhood

Latest News

The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to...
Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces – or not at all
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing
LIVE: George Floyd's family speaks after Biden meeting