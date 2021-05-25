Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and comfy weather give way to a stormy night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be short lived, but some really nice weather is expected as we head from Tuesday night and into most of the day on Wednesday. Sunshine and pretty comfortable conditions are expected for most of the day before a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to barrel through the state Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and into early on Thursday.

Some isolated strong to severe storms will remain possible across southeastern Nebraska into Tuesday afternoon and evening as a stalled out frontal boundary remains draped across the area. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska are outlined in a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. If we see a few storms develop this evening the main threats would include large hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening for southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

If we see any storms, they should move out of the area by late Tuesday evening with clear skies expected overnight tonight and into early Wednesday morning. This should give way to good viewing conditions for a partial lunar eclipse for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska tonight. The maximum eclipse Lincoln would see will be at around 6:03 AM on Wednesday, moon set will be just a few minutes later at 6:06 AM. Western Nebraska should see a few minutes of a total lunar eclipse into very early Wednesday morning and skies should be mainly clear, so viewing conditions should be good.

Mainly sunny skies are then expected for most of the day on Wednesday before clouds and thunderstorms roll in from the west by Wednesday night.

Mainly clear, quiet conditions are expected tonight. Mainly sunny skies are expected for most of Wednesday before clouds and thunderstorms arrive Wednesday evening. (KOLN)

Right now, most of the state is covered by a slight risk for severe weather from the SPC, but there is an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) across parts of southwestern into south central Nebraska where damaging wind gusts are expected to be a very high threat as complex of thunderstorms is expected to race across the state. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding will also be an issue with this thunderstorm complex from Wednesday night and into early Thursday as much of the area in south central into southeastern Nebraska could see several inches of rain.

Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible on Wednesday as a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the state Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Tuesday morning should be a bit cooler than the past few mornings with lows in the 40s and 50s to start Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast into the 40s and 50s for most of the state by early Wednesday. (KOLN)

Wednesday afternoon should be a bit more comfortable as dew points should be lower across the area. Look for highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s across the state with east and southeast winds for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska at 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Wednesday is likely one our last “warmer” days we see for a bit as the forecast then trends cooler as we head towards the holiday weekend and into next week as temperatures are forecast to fall into the 60s to low 70s across the area. The weather pattern though remains busy as another round of rain will be possible into the holiday weekend. In fact, rainfall potential over the next week is quite high as much of the state could see several inches of rain through the next week. A good chunk of that rain is expected Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning as a strong line of storms sweeps across the state, but another good chunk of that rain could fall through the holiday weekend.

Heavy rains will be possible over the next week with much the state having the potential for 2" to 4" of rain through the holiday weekend. (KOLN)

One more warm day is expected on Wednesday before the forecast trends cooler into the holiday weekend. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.