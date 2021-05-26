16-year-old Westroads Mall shooting suspect in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The teen accused of shooting and killing a man at Westroads Mall last month appeared in court Wednesday where a judge ruled the case can proceed.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, sat quietly next to his defense attorneys as the preliminary hearing took place. Makhi’s mother watched from the gallery.

In court today, the prosecution called an Omaha Police Department homicide detective to the stand to testify about the case. The detective shared the whole shooting was caught on mall security cameras, as well as cameras from individual stores.

He said the video shows the victim, 21-year-old Trequez Swift, had tried to get away from Makhi when he was shot twice: once in the lower left back and the other on his buttock.

Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy county attorney, says all around, this case is tragic.

“Whenever a young life is lost and whenever a young person is involved in causing it,” Beadle said. “So we’re seeing it more and more, young people with guns and the violence that it wreaks havoc in the families. There’s just no other word to describe it, it’s just tragic.”

As part of her case, Beadle hopes to prove the shooting was premeditated, saying to the judge in closing remarks “I don’t think premeditation evidence gets any better than this.”

In court, we also learned that there was return gunfire from a person affiliated with the victim.

Beadle says this case is not only hard on the families involved but for everyone at the mall that day.

“You had a situation at a mall on a Saturday where there are people all around, and, you know, that’s just a really frightening aspect in this case,” Beadle said. “You know, we had two people shooting at the mall that day, and you know, it’s just really scary. It’s a really scary thing.”

Judge Jeffrey Marcuzzo ruled Wednesday that the case can move forward. Over the next few days, a district court judge will be assigned to the case, and then a pre-trial date will be set.

After the preliminary trial wrapped up Wednesday, 6 News spoke with a family member of the victim.

The family member shared that Trequez Swift and Makhi’s brother, Brandon Woolridge-Jones, are actually cousins. She said she wishes they could have talked out their issues rather than resorting to violence.

