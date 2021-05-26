Cornhusker State Games adds axe throwing to the roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Axe throwing continues to gain traction in many different ways. It’s a sport that’s grown so much that the Cornhusker State Games said it was an obvious choice to add to the roster.

Craft Axe Throwing in Lincoln will play host to the Cornhusker State Games’ newest event when the games kick off this July. Axe throwing is the only new sport being added to an 81 sports roster in 2021.

“The folks here at Craft Axe Throwing had a really good plan to put a competition together,” said Dave Mlnarik, CSG.

To qualify as a new sport for the games, a few boxes need to be checked. This includes organization, safety, and the ability to be open to multiple age groups. The CSG said axe throwing does well in all categories.

“There will be people who sign up for axe throwing who’ve never done it before and that’s one of the stipulations is that you have to be able to take a newcomer under your wing show them how to do the sport safely in a short period of time,” said Mlnarik.

Competitors will throw head to head in brackets split up mainly by skill level.

“A junior class, and an intermediate, and then a pro,” said Joseph Rempe, Craft Axe Manager. “We do 10 and up here, so 10 years old and up. So if you feel like you can be in the pro class we’ll let you be in the pro class”

The CSG said it’s excited to be back to a more normal format come this summer, and that excitement from participants seems to already be building.

“A full-on Cornhusker State Games with the torch run and opening ceremonies,” said Mlnarik. “People are embracing that and getting excited about it”

Registration is already open for the games, which will kick off on July 16.

