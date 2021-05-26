Country band Florida Georgia Line plans tour stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country music’s Florida Georgia Line is taking its show on the road, and an Omaha visit is in the works.

The duo, who kick off their 29-stop “I Love My Country Tour 2021″ on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, will play at the CHI Health Center Omaha arena at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. June 4. Presale tickets for members of the group’s fan club go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi Cardholders can access the tickets from 10 a.m. June 1 until 10 p.m. June 3. Un-carrier customers can buy tickets 30 days before each show at first-day prices, and T-Mobile customers can buy premium tickets 30 days before each tour stop, even if the shows are sold out, according to the release. For complete tour details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

