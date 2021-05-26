Delta flights return to Lincoln airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In July 2020, Delta airlines pulled their last Minneapolis flights from the Lincoln Airport. Airport staff said at one point before the airline was pulled, Delta was booking roughly five people a flight and made the decision to stop supporting flights in Lincoln.

After nearly a year, Delta flights from Lincoln returned Wednesday.

“We’ve heard over and over, when is Delta coming back? To say that they are back and operating, and so far the booking numbers are looking successful, is a huge win for the community. It’s a huge win to prove that the airport is a viable option for Delta airlines,” said communications director, Rachel Barth.

Delta pulled flights from 11 different markets, and Barth said Lincoln is one of the only flights to make a return.

Two Delta flights are now provided everyday, flying from Lincoln to Minneapolis. Airport staff said United also plans on adding flights as more people travel.

The goal is reaching seven to eight flights a day out of the Lincoln airport, which is close to pre-pandemic numbers. With the increase in travel, the Lincoln airport is preparing for more foot traffic.

“As we are starting to get busier, just arrive to the airport a little earlier. TSA is still doing a great job getting people through quicker, but as you know as we’re starting to see more passengers return, those TSA lines can get a little bit longer. As a reminder we are also still under a federal mask mandate,” said Barth.

Masks must be worn through TSA, and on the aircraft through September of this year.

Lincoln airport officials still suggest purchasing Delta flight tickets through their website.

