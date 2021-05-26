Huskers motivated from NCAA Regional Host snub

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska may be one of the hottest college baseball teams heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers, however, won’t be hosting a Regional when first round games begin on June 4. The NCAA announced 20 possible host sites two weeks ago, which did not include Lincoln. For the Huskers, its an unmet goal for this season.

“Bring it on,” second-year head coach Will Bolt said. “Whatever they give us, we’re going to be ready to go. Its over and done with. There’s nothing we can do about it now.”

Nebraska currently owns a 29-11 record and recently claimed the Big Ten Championship. The Huskers received the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament as the league’s champion. Nebraska concludes the regular season this weekend with a 3-game series against Michigan.

“If we want to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves about things, then we’re not going to go very far,” Bolt said.

The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. The Huskers are projected to be a 2-seed in the Regional round.

Nebraska last hosted an NCAA Regional in 2008.

