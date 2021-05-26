Advertisement

Huskers motivated from NCAA Regional Host snub

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska may be one of the hottest college baseball teams heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers, however, won’t be hosting a Regional when first round games begin on June 4. The NCAA announced 20 possible host sites two weeks ago, which did not include Lincoln. For the Huskers, its an unmet goal for this season.

“Bring it on,” second-year head coach Will Bolt said. “Whatever they give us, we’re going to be ready to go. Its over and done with. There’s nothing we can do about it now.”

Nebraska currently owns a 29-11 record and recently claimed the Big Ten Championship. The Huskers received the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament as the league’s champion. Nebraska concludes the regular season this weekend with a 3-game series against Michigan.

“If we want to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves about things, then we’re not going to go very far,” Bolt said.

The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. The Huskers are projected to be a 2-seed in the Regional round.

Nebraska last hosted an NCAA Regional in 2008.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets

Latest News

base
Huskers motivated by NCAA Regional host snub
2021 Lincoln Pius X Boys Golf
Lincoln Pius X finishes runner-up at Boys State Golf
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie greets a player prior to the team's home opener.
Saltdogs play first home game in 634 days