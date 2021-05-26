LFR extinguishes vacant house fire late Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out a vacant house fire in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera spotted a large fire flaring up on the front side of a home near 39th and Vine Streets.

10/11 NOW's Skyview camera looking at a the beginning of a vacant house fire near 39th and Vine, late Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. (KOLN)

At the same time, Lincoln Fire & Rescue was also sent to the scene after receiving numerous calls about the flames. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW that crews arrived to heavy fire on the front side of the home, which LFR says was unoccupied.

“Even though there were reports that the house was vacant, we did do a primary search of the structure to make sure that no one was inside,” said Chief Gegg. “Fortunately, we did not find anyone inside.”

Chief Gegg said the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes and that no one was injured during the event.

The cause and amount of damage done is still being investigated and hasn’t yet been released.

