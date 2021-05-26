Advertisement

LFR extinguishes vacant house fire late Tuesday night

The scene of a vacant house fire near 39th & Vine late Tuesday night.
The scene of a vacant house fire near 39th & Vine late Tuesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue put out a vacant house fire in central Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera spotted a large fire flaring up on the front side of a home near 39th and Vine Streets.

10/11 NOW's Skyview camera looking at a the beginning of a vacant house fire near 39th and...
10/11 NOW's Skyview camera looking at a the beginning of a vacant house fire near 39th and Vine, late Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.(KOLN)

At the same time, Lincoln Fire & Rescue was also sent to the scene after receiving numerous calls about the flames. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg tells 10/11 NOW that crews arrived to heavy fire on the front side of the home, which LFR says was unoccupied.

“Even though there were reports that the house was vacant, we did do a primary search of the structure to make sure that no one was inside,” said Chief Gegg. “Fortunately, we did not find anyone inside.”

Chief Gegg said the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes and that no one was injured during the event.

The cause and amount of damage done is still being investigated and hasn’t yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans

Latest News

Cornhusker State Games adds axe throwing to the roster
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Saltdogs Home Opener
Saltdogs Home Opener
Standing Bear proposed as new Lincoln school name
Standing Bear High School proposed as name for new high school