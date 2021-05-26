Lincoln Pius X finishes runner-up at Boys State Golf

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kody Sander, Charlie Hoiberg, and Jason Kolbas all finished in the Top 10 at the NSAA Boys State Golf Championships this week. The Lincoln Pius X trio helped the Thunderbolts claim the runner-up trophy in the Class A team race.

Sander and Hoiberg shot a 4-over par (148), while Kolbas carded a score of +6. Caden Kearns and Sam Hoiberg also contributed at state for Pius.

Creighton Prep won the team championship. Junior Jays senior Jacob Boor claimed the individual title. Boor was the only golfer to finish the tournament under par (-1).

Other area golfers to place inside the top ten are Will Topolski (Lincoln East, 2nd place), Isaac Heimes (Norfolk, 4th place), and Marcus Holling (Grand Island, 8th place).

