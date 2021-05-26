Advertisement

Lincoln Pius X finishes runner-up at Boys State Golf

2021 Lincoln Pius X Boys Golf
2021 Lincoln Pius X Boys Golf(Courtesy: @PiusXtra)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kody Sander, Charlie Hoiberg, and Jason Kolbas all finished in the Top 10 at the NSAA Boys State Golf Championships this week. The Lincoln Pius X trio helped the Thunderbolts claim the runner-up trophy in the Class A team race.

Sander and Hoiberg shot a 4-over par (148), while Kolbas carded a score of +6. Caden Kearns and Sam Hoiberg also contributed at state for Pius.

Creighton Prep won the team championship. Junior Jays senior Jacob Boor claimed the individual title. Boor was the only golfer to finish the tournament under par (-1).

Other area golfers to place inside the top ten are Will Topolski (Lincoln East, 2nd place), Isaac Heimes (Norfolk, 4th place), and Marcus Holling (Grand Island, 8th place).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets

Latest News

Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie greets a player prior to the team's home opener.
Saltdogs play first home game in 634 days
Saltdogs Home Opener
Saltdogs Home Opener
U.S. Senior Open Trophy
New mask guidelines for U.S. Senior Open plus other changes since 2013