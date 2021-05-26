LPD: Bullet hole found in woman’s car
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a woman’s car was shot just outside of downtown.
Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home near 1st Street and Rosa Parks Way on a report of a weapons violation.
LPD said they spoke with a woman who said earlier that morning around 3 a.m. she thought she had heard fireworks, but when she looked around, she found a bullet hole in her car.
Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting video.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
