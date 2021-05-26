Advertisement

LPD: Bullet hole found in woman’s car

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a woman’s car was shot just outside of downtown.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home near 1st Street and Rosa Parks Way on a report of a weapons violation.

LPD said they spoke with a woman who said earlier that morning around 3 a.m. she thought she had heard fireworks, but when she looked around, she found a bullet hole in her car.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old

Latest News

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities move away from Papillion lake to reviewing surveillance video
LSO: Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at Wildwood Lake
Randy Johnson
LPD: Man injures officers while being arrested for assault
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms expected Wednesday night