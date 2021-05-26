LPD: Man injures officers while being arrested for assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While trying to arrest a man who assaulted someone, Lincoln Police said the man violently struggled and injured officers.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an apartment near 24th and D Streets on a report of an assault.

LPD said officers spoke with a person who explained that they’d been punched in the face by a man they know, later identified as 21-year-old Randy Johnson.

Officers said they saw injuries consistent with the victim’s explanation.

According to police, while trying to arrest Johnson, they said it became a violent struggle where officers were thrown into walls and there was thrashing.

LPD said eventually officers were able to place Johnson into custody but both officers had lacerations, bruises and other injuries.

Johnson is facing two counts of assault on an officer, third degree assault charges and resisting arrest charges.

LPD said the officers did not require medical treatment at a hospital.

