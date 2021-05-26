Advertisement

LSO: Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at Wildwood Lake

(WKYT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a string of catalytic converter thefts, some taking place in broad daylight while people are fishing.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the first catalytic converter was cut off a car on May 17 between 4-6 p.m. at Wildwood Lake on W Ashland Road in north Lancaster County.

Then on May 21, LSO learned catalytic converters had been cut from three Nebraska DOT cars parked by the construction zone on the south bypass. Sheriff Wagner said that caused $3,000 worth of damage.

On Monday, between noon and 2 p.m., Sheriff Wagner said someone tried cutting off the exhaust system on a Dodge pickup parked at Wildwood Lake, though they were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Wagner said this is very unusual because these thefts are happening in broad daylight and while people are out fishing.

As of right now, LSO does not have any suspects and no arrests have been made.

Weeks ago, Sheriff Wagner said investigators were working on a case where irrigation pipe had been stolen. According to Sheriff Wagner, the pipe turned up at a scrap dealer in Council Bluffs.

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said between May 21 and May 24 there were four catalytic converters stolen. Those incidents happened at the 1500 block of Cornhusker, 6100 block S 56th Street, 1500 S 2nd Street and at Green’s Furnace and Plumbing.

According to investigators, people who are turning over scrap metal have to provide their ID and the dealer then takes a record of the ID.

Investigators said they are looking at preventative measures like adding serial numbers to catalytic converters to curb these thefts.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old

Latest News

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities move away from Papillion lake to reviewing surveillance video
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Bullet hole found in woman’s car
Randy Johnson
LPD: Man injures officers while being arrested for assault
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms expected Wednesday night