LSO: Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at Wildwood Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a string of catalytic converter thefts, some taking place in broad daylight while people are fishing.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the first catalytic converter was cut off a car on May 17 between 4-6 p.m. at Wildwood Lake on W Ashland Road in north Lancaster County.

Then on May 21, LSO learned catalytic converters had been cut from three Nebraska DOT cars parked by the construction zone on the south bypass. Sheriff Wagner said that caused $3,000 worth of damage.

On Monday, between noon and 2 p.m., Sheriff Wagner said someone tried cutting off the exhaust system on a Dodge pickup parked at Wildwood Lake, though they were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Wagner said this is very unusual because these thefts are happening in broad daylight and while people are out fishing.

As of right now, LSO does not have any suspects and no arrests have been made.

Weeks ago, Sheriff Wagner said investigators were working on a case where irrigation pipe had been stolen. According to Sheriff Wagner, the pipe turned up at a scrap dealer in Council Bluffs.

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said between May 21 and May 24 there were four catalytic converters stolen. Those incidents happened at the 1500 block of Cornhusker, 6100 block S 56th Street, 1500 S 2nd Street and at Green’s Furnace and Plumbing.

According to investigators, people who are turning over scrap metal have to provide their ID and the dealer then takes a record of the ID.

Investigators said they are looking at preventative measures like adding serial numbers to catalytic converters to curb these thefts.

