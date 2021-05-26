Advertisement

Memorial Day gas prices highest since 2014

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrating the unofficial start of summer is going to cost more this year if your plans include a road trip.

The national average for the price of gas is just over $3 per gallon. The U.S. hasn’t seen prices this high since 2014. It’s also an increase of more than $1 per gallon from the week preceding Memorial Day last year.

At least some of the price increase is left over the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline earlier this month. While that supply pipe is back in full operation, some gas stores in the Southeast aren’t fully stocked yet.

The global price of oil is also up significantly from last year. Oil futures closed at $63.58 at the end of trading Friday. At one point last year, prices entered negative territory as producers struggled to find storage for their excess supplies.

The American Automobile Association expects 37 million Americans will travel on Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
The driver, Ingrid Baires-Duran, 25, of Los Angeles, California was arrested for flight to...
Troopers arrest woman, with three children, following pursuit in central Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former US Sen. John Warner of Virginia dies at 94
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor John Cena attends the Road to "Fast & Furious 9"...
Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine and comfy weather give way to a stormy night