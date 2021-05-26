New mask guidelines for U.S. Senior Open plus other changes since 2013

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Senior Open returns to Omaha Country Club July 5-11 and there are several changes from the 2013 championship. The course will play more than a hundred yards longer, the fairways are larger, the bunkers have all been rebuilt and the surfaces on the greens are new.

Eight years ago the weekend crowds were massive with more 30,000 fans per day, as of right now that will not be possible because of the pandemic. The USGA is working with state and county health officials to put together a plan. They are holding firm on a maximum of 7,000 fans per day. There is an update on masks, here’s the latest from the United States Golf Association.

“Following consultation with the State of Nebraska and Douglas County, the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship with modify health and safety protocols with respect to masks. Masks will be required for unvaccinated fans when indoors (except when actively eating or drinking) and in areas where social distancing is not possible. Masks are encouraged for all fans and required for unvaccinated fans when on championship shuttle buses. Social distancing will continue to be encouraged throughout the grounds during championship week.”

The routing will also be different this year compared to 2013. After a renovation three years ago the 156 player field will take on this course the same way the members do on a daily basis. That was not the case eight years when Kenny Perry won.

