Prosecutors want psych evaluation for Holdrege murder suspect

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man accused of killing two men in 2019 wants to use an insanity defense. Now a judge has granted a prosecutor’s request that he be examined before trial to determine whether he was insane at the time of the murders.

Manuel Gomez, 48, faces two counts of first degree murder for the February 21, 2019, shooting deaths of Raymond Burton and David Rogers. Last month, Gomez’s attorneys notified the Phelps County District Court that they intended to rely on an insanity defense.

Burton and Rogers were killed in a shooting spree which also wounded Doyle Morse of Holdrege. In addition to the two first degree murder charges, Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges. If convicted on the murder charges, he could face the death penalty.

In July of last year, a judge ruled Gomez was competent to stand trial.

Gomez will be evaluated sometime in the next few months. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled after the evaluation for September 9.

