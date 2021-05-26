Advertisement

Saltdogs play first home game in 634 days

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Josh Altmann broke up a no-hitter with a solo homer in the 7th inning, but the Saltdogs had just two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders in the home opener at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Altmann’s homer broke up Mike Mariot’s no-hit bit with one out in the 7th, and it was his first homer of the year. Lincoln got a two-out single from Ryan Long in the 9th, but fell for the third time in four games.

Cleburne scored twice in the 7th on John Nester’s solo homer and Ozzy Martinez’s two-out single, and Grant Buck – who had five RBIs against the ‘Dogs on Saturday – added insurance with a two-run homer in the 8th.

Kyle Kinman tossed six shutout innings and allowed just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts, stretching his scoreless innings streak to 11 to begin the season.

Jake Hohensee allowed two runs in the 7th, while Greg Minier allowed two runs in the 8th.

David Vidal’s three-game hitting streak came to an end, while Skyler Weber and Louis Martini both reached on hit-by-pitches.

The teams continue the three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talon Dennis, Ricky Ossler and Gianni Phillips.
LPD: Three men sexually assault & imprison woman
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets
Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Crews zero in on lake areas where K9s signaled
Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
The end is near for federal unemployment benefits for Nebraskans

Latest News

Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Boys State Golf Highlights (Tuesday, May 25)
Saltdogs Home Opener
Saltdogs Home Opener
The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is set to return on Wednesday, June 16, with Husker coaches...
Big Red Blitz set for June 16
Source: ESPNU
Hroch named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week