Saltdogs play first home game in 634 days

Josh Altmann broke up a no-hitter with a solo homer in the 7th inning, but the Saltdogs had just two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders in the home opener at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Altmann’s homer broke up Mike Mariot’s no-hit bit with one out in the 7th, and it was his first homer of the year. Lincoln got a two-out single from Ryan Long in the 9th, but fell for the third time in four games.

Cleburne scored twice in the 7th on John Nester’s solo homer and Ozzy Martinez’s two-out single, and Grant Buck – who had five RBIs against the ‘Dogs on Saturday – added insurance with a two-run homer in the 8th.

Kyle Kinman tossed six shutout innings and allowed just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts, stretching his scoreless innings streak to 11 to begin the season.

Jake Hohensee allowed two runs in the 7th, while Greg Minier allowed two runs in the 8th.

David Vidal’s three-game hitting streak came to an end, while Skyler Weber and Louis Martini both reached on hit-by-pitches.

The teams continue the three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

