Vehicle crashes into Lee’s Chicken

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into Lee’s Chicken on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the restaurant, located at West Van Dorn Street and West Coddington Avenue, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A worker inside the building said the vehicle drove into the storage area of the building.

Reports state the restaurant currently has “questionable structural integrity.”

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

