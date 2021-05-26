Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Severe ‘storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning...

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorms capable of producing high winds..large hail...and even isolated tornadoes will develop over western Nebraska and then race east Wednesday night...

An upper-level trough of low pressure and a surface front will combine to bring much of 10-11 Country its most significant severe weather threat of the spring so far over the next 12-to-18 hours. ‘Storms will fire first in western Nebraska with severe weather a good bet by late-afternoon and into the evening. These ‘storms will migrate east...spilling into central Nebraska by Wednesday night...and eventually moving into eastern Nebraska later Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early-afternoon on Thursday...at least over the the eastern-third of Nebraska. Highs on Thursday in the 60s and 70s with a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 30 mph.

By Thursday night expect clearing skies and unseasonably chilly conditions with lows in the 30s and 40s across the region. Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Friday and much of the day on Saturday look dry...but by Saturday night and into Sunday and Memorial Day Monday...rain chances will increase once again with highs in the mid 60s-to-low 70s.

Please stay up-to-date on the severe weather threat for Wednesday night and early Thursday morning...for many folks in eastern Nebraska...the strongest ‘storms may come during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gustav Rockey
LPD: Roughly $122,000 worth of drugs, cash & guns found in north Lincoln home
Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
Ryan Larsen search continues
Ryan Larsen search: Papillion lake area quiet, but authorities still looking for missing La Vista boy
Insolated Concrete Forms are an efficient alternative to lumber
Lincoln construction crews use lumber alternative as demand skyrockets

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Kens Evening Forecast
A MODERATE risk for severe weather in south central and southwestern Nebraska. An ENHANCED...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday night
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms expected Wednesday night