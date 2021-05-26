Weather Alert Day: Severe ‘storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorms capable of producing high winds..large hail...and even isolated tornadoes will develop over western Nebraska and then race east Wednesday night...

An upper-level trough of low pressure and a surface front will combine to bring much of 10-11 Country its most significant severe weather threat of the spring so far over the next 12-to-18 hours. ‘Storms will fire first in western Nebraska with severe weather a good bet by late-afternoon and into the evening. These ‘storms will migrate east...spilling into central Nebraska by Wednesday night...and eventually moving into eastern Nebraska later Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the early-afternoon on Thursday...at least over the the eastern-third of Nebraska. Highs on Thursday in the 60s and 70s with a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 30 mph.

By Thursday night expect clearing skies and unseasonably chilly conditions with lows in the 30s and 40s across the region. Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Friday and much of the day on Saturday look dry...but by Saturday night and into Sunday and Memorial Day Monday...rain chances will increase once again with highs in the mid 60s-to-low 70s.

Please stay up-to-date on the severe weather threat for Wednesday night and early Thursday morning...for many folks in eastern Nebraska...the strongest ‘storms may come during the overnight hours.

