WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday night

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong storm system will move into the western high plains late Wednesday afternoon and evening igniting severe thunderstorms over western Nebraska late in the day. These storms will move east and bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The best chance for the thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be around midnight or even a bit after.

A MODERATE risk for severe weather in south central and southwestern Nebraska. An ENHANCED RISK for Lincoln late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.(1011 Weather Team)

The greatest threat for strong tornadoes will exist in south central and southwestern Nebraska. At this time, the greatest threat for the Lincoln area will be damaging winds of 60 mph or greater Wednesday night.

The greatest threat for tornadoes will be south central and southwestern Nebraska. The black hatched lines indicate that tornadoes EF2 or stronger will be possible.(1011 Weather Team)

Before the severe thunderstorms, we should see mostly to partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This afternoon will be the last warm day for awhile in the Lincoln area.(1011 Weather Team)

Showers and thunderstorms likely tonight in the Lincoln area with severe weather possible and areas of heavy rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning and the the rain will become more scattered Thursday afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a gusty north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Slight chance for a shower on Saturday, otherwise, partly sunny and continued cool with the high in the upper 60s. The average high in Lincoln is 80 degees. For the rest of the Memorial Day Weekend, it will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be well below average Friday through Tuesday of next week with good chances for rain Sunday and Monday.(1011 Weather Team)

