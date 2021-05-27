Advertisement

Attempted murder suspect also faces Grand Island assault, false imprisonment charges

Thomas Franks, 24, of Grand Island, was charged Wednesday with more crimes including assault...
Thomas Franks, 24, of Grand Island, was charged Wednesday with more crimes including assault and false imprisonment.(KSNB)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: May. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man who was already charged with attempted murder is now also charged with felony assault and false imprisonment in a separate incident.

Thomas Franks, 24, was charged Wednesday with First Degree Assault and First Degree False Imprisonment. The two charges are related to incidents which happened May 21. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering told Local4 Franks is believed to have assaulted Daniel Muir that day near a convenience store in east Grand Island. Muir suffered a broken jaw. Police are still investigating and looking for other possible suspects.

Franks is also charged with imprisonment for a May 21 incident involving Jessica Sanchez, who police identified as Muir’s companion. The formal charge refers to Franks restraining or abducting Sanchez and exposing her to bodily harm.

The max combined penalties for convictions on the assault and false imprisonment crimes is 53 years.

Tuesday, prosecutors charged Franks with attempted murder and three other felonies after police arrested him for stabbing another man with a kitchen knife Monday afternoon at a Grand Island used car parking lot.

Franks will next be in court for all charges on June 11.

