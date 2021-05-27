Friday Forecast: Cloudy and cool to start the holiday weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we head into the “unofficial start to summer” this weekend, the weather will remain rather cool and more reminiscent of late March to early April as opposed to late May as clouds, cooler weather, and rain chances will headline your Friday.

Clouds and perhaps some patchy light drizzle are expected to dominate eastern Nebraska as we head through Friday morning. By the afternoon we should see some clearing with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy across the area with mainly dry conditions. The clouds will keep temperatures WELL below average for your Friday with highs only reaching up to the upper 50s to low 60s for the eastern half of the state. Warmer conditions with 60s to low 70s are expected for the west.

Cloudy skies will dominate eastern Nebraska through Friday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy by Friday night. (KOLN)

Temperatures remain well below average on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s for most of the state. (KOLN)

The weather through the holiday weekend will keep the cooler than average temperatures around with off and on rain chances through the middle of the week next week. We likely stay dry for most of the day on Saturday before rain chances begin to really pick up Saturday night into the day on Sunday and continue into Memorial Day Monday.

Cooler weather is on tap for Memorial Day weekend with some off and on rain chances. (KOLN)

It won’t rain all the time - so there should be enough breaks for some outdoor activities this weekend - though again it will remain on the cool side. Heavier and more persistent rain will be possible for areas to our south, but southern Nebraska could see some decent rainfall amounts over the coming days and into early next week.

Showers and thunderstorms could lead to some areas of heavy rain over the next several days with the best chances for more persistent and heavy rain likely staying across areas to our south. (KOLN)

The forecast over the next week will see temperatures gradually warming from the upper 50s to low 60s over the next few days to the upper 70s to low 80s by late next week. We’ll keep some low-end rain chances in the forecast through the middle of the week next week as the upper level pattern will eventually swing around back to northwesterly flow aloft.

The weather remains cool through the holiday weekend with warmer weather returning by late next week. Scattered chances of rain will continue this weekend and into next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.