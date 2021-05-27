Advertisement

RIGHT NOW: I-80 shut down after crash

Traffic backed up on I-80 at Highway 77 after an early Thursday morning crash.
Traffic backed up on I-80 at Highway 77 after an early Thursday morning crash.(NDOT)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eastbound I-80 is completely shut down after a crash.

The call came in around 1 a.m. and according to NDOT, the crash is on I-80 in the area of the Highway 77 interchange. Lincoln Fire & Rescue is also on scene. At least one person has been hospitalized. There are no additional details about the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Travel conditions on I-80 at Highway 77 around 1:30 a.m., according to NDOT.
Travel conditions on I-80 at Highway 77 around 1:30 a.m., according to NDOT.(NDOT)

I-80 eastbound is closed at the Northwest 48th Street exit. According to NDOT, westbound I-80 is not impacted. Their Nebraska 511 map also reports standstill traffic in the area of Highway 77 & I-80.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

