Advertisement

Showers and t’storms ending Thursday morning

Best chance of rain on Thursday will be in the morning. Below average temperatures with more...
Best chance of rain on Thursday will be in the morning. Below average temperatures with more chances of rain over the Memorial Day Weekend(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Thursday morning and then becoming more isolated Thursday afternoon. It will be cooler today with a gusty northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph at times. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will cool down to the 60s by this evening.

It will be cold in northern Nebraska with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southern...
It will be cold in northern Nebraska with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southern Nebraska will see highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.(1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with lows dropping into the mid 40s. Isolated shower or sprinkles possible through midnight. Friday will start off mostly cloudy with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be on the chilly side for late May with highs in the lower 60s. Average high in Lincoln is 80 degrees. A north wind 10 to 20 mph will make it feel even cooler.

Mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday and not as chilly but still cool for this time of year. There is a slight chance for a shower late on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Memorial Day will continue to be on the cool side with cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer with scattered showers and t’storms still possible both days.

Below average temperatures expected over the next 7 days with rain chances increasing again on...
Below average temperatures expected over the next 7 days with rain chances increasing again on Sunday.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Schaaf
LPD searching for missing 23-year-old
Lee's Chicken Crash
Vehicle crashes into Lee’s Chicken
Tornado north of Benkelman, Nebraska
Southwest Nebraska tornado caught on camera
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted, allowing home owners to get a...
Two Lincoln neighborhoods could be declared extremely blighted to increase affordable housing
1011 NOW Weather App

Latest News

Severe Weather Possible
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Kens Evening Forecast
A MODERATE risk for severe weather in south central and southwestern Nebraska. An ENHANCED...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday night
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast