Showers and t’storms ending Thursday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Thursday morning and then becoming more isolated Thursday afternoon. It will be cooler today with a gusty northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph at times. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Temperatures will cool down to the 60s by this evening.

It will be cold in northern Nebraska with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southern Nebraska will see highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. (1011 Weather Team)

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with lows dropping into the mid 40s. Isolated shower or sprinkles possible through midnight. Friday will start off mostly cloudy with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be on the chilly side for late May with highs in the lower 60s. Average high in Lincoln is 80 degrees. A north wind 10 to 20 mph will make it feel even cooler.

Mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday and not as chilly but still cool for this time of year. There is a slight chance for a shower late on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Memorial Day will continue to be on the cool side with cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer with scattered showers and t’storms still possible both days.

Below average temperatures expected over the next 7 days with rain chances increasing again on Sunday. (1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.